Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mukesh Ambani bats for young RIL, to keep average age of talent at 30s

The billionaire also set a target to grow RIL into World's top ten conglomerates

Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th AGM of RIL (Photo: PTI)

Photo: PTI

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As 2023 draws to a close, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries (RIL), on Thursday set growth, talent, and AI adoption targets for the company. The billionaire was addressing employees on the 91st birth anniversary of RIL’s founder, Dhirubhai Ambani.

“Usher in 2024 with three key messages – AI Adoption, talent enrichment, and institutional culture,” Ambani said in his address.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Referring to his workforce as his ‘perpetual recharge battery’, Ambani set an ambition to grow the company into the top ten business conglomerates of the world. “RIL can and will grow to be among the top ten business conglomerates of the world,” he said, without sharing a timeline for the target.

Other time-bound targets that Ambani set for his company include the completion of an AI transformation across all businesses in 2024. “To emerge as a pioneer in developing AI to solve India’s urgent national priorities in education, healthcare, agriculture, and employment generation,” he said.

He added, “To make RIL an AI-immersive, tech company, we need to develop the skill set at all levels in the company.”

The past two years have seen the billionaire set the stage for succession. This year also saw the appointment of the third generation of the Ambani family at the company board level in a non-executive role. In his address, Ambani reiterated, “RIL is going through a generational transition”, adding that the future belongs to Isha, Akash, and Anant (Ambani’s children) and their generation.

Ambani also emphasised the need for a young talent pool, stating, “We must keep RIL forever young, to keep the average age of all our talented teams in their 30s.” He urged employees not to brood over the mistakes of the young. “Young leaders will commit mistakes. That's for sure. But my advice to them is simple: Do not waste your energy conducting a post-mortem on past mistakes,” he said.

At age 66, Ambani is Asia's richest man as of December 12th according to the Forbes Rich List, with a net worth of $94.3 billion. In the past, Ambani has used his late father Dhirubhai's birth anniversary to launch new services, such as the soft launch of its telecom venture, Jio, in 2015.

Also Read

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

Forbes India Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot; full list

Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board

Ambani scions get shareholders' nod to become RIL's non-executive directors

Year Ender: 10 big events that shaped the Indian corporate world in 2023

AI, diversity, inclusion will take centre stage in 2024: Indeed survey

FirstCry's parent firm files DRHP; to raise Rs 1,816 crore via fresh issue

Mahindra & Mahindra gets Rs 56 lakh tax penalty, company to challenge

Adani Group steps into AI joint venture with West Asia backer IHC


He concluded his Thursday address with, “2023 was a great year for RIL and India; 2024 would be even better.”

Topics : Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Dhirubhai ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon