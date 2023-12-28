Mukesh Ambani bats for young RIL, to keep average age of talent at 30s

As 2023 draws to a close, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries (RIL), on Thursday set growth, talent, and AI adoption targets for the company. The billionaire was addressing employees on the 91st birth anniversary of RIL’s founder, Dhirubhai Ambani.

“Usher in 2024 with three key messages – AI Adoption, talent enrichment, and institutional culture,” Ambani said in his address.

Referring to his workforce as his ‘perpetual recharge battery’, Ambani set an ambition to grow the company into the top ten business conglomerates of the world. “RIL can and will grow to be among the top ten business conglomerates of the world,” he said, without sharing a timeline for the target.

Other time-bound targets that Ambani set for his company include the completion of an AI transformation across all businesses in 2024. “To emerge as a pioneer in developing AI to solve India’s urgent national priorities in education, healthcare, agriculture, and employment generation,” he said.

He added, “To make RIL an AI-immersive, tech company, we need to develop the skill set at all levels in the company.”

The past two years have seen the billionaire set the stage for succession. This year also saw the appointment of the third generation of the Ambani family at the company board level in a non-executive role. In his address, Ambani reiterated, “RIL is going through a generational transition”, adding that the future belongs to Isha, Akash, and Anant (Ambani’s children) and their generation.

Ambani also emphasised the need for a young talent pool, stating, “We must keep RIL forever young, to keep the average age of all our talented teams in their 30s.” He urged employees not to brood over the mistakes of the young. “Young leaders will commit mistakes. That's for sure. But my advice to them is simple: Do not waste your energy conducting a post-mortem on past mistakes,” he said.

At age 66, Ambani is Asia's richest man as of December 12th according to the Forbes Rich List, with a net worth of $94.3 billion. In the past, Ambani has used his late father Dhirubhai's birth anniversary to launch new services, such as the soft launch of its telecom venture, Jio, in 2015.

He concluded his Thursday address with, “2023 was a great year for RIL and India; 2024 would be even better.”