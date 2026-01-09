Myntra introduces zero-commission model for new Indian D2C brands

Myntra said it has introduced a zero-commission model for new Indian direct-to-consumer brands joining its marketplace, as the fashion e-commerce company looks to attract early-stage sellers seeking to scale online. The initiative, part of its Myntra Rising Stars programme, applies to homegrown fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands that primarily sell through their own websites or social media channels. Myntra said the model is intended to help such brands lower customer acquisition costs by leveraging the platform’s user base, logistics network and demand-generation tools during their initial growth phase. This includes access to over 75 million fashion-forward monthly active users across India. They would have faster delivery timelines through Myntra’s logistics and fulfilment capabilities across 98 per cent of serviceable pin codes. The platform drives discovery and demand through growth levers such as coupons and bank offers.

“With arguably the highest number of D2C brands, Myntra is dedicated to supporting this burgeoning industry,” said Maneesh Kumar Dubey, vice-president, category management, Myntra. “The Myntra Rising Stars programme, which focuses on building a strong, scalable foundation for these brands, is introducing models such as zero-commission structures to enable a seamless launch on our platform, provide brands with robust technology to create high-visibility touchpoints, and allow them to scale their operations with data-driven insights.”

The MRS programme currently hosts over 2,000 brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and has been playing a key role in the overall growth of the industry while catering to the diverse needs of customers. The zero-commission model follows a highly successful pilot in the women’s ethnic wear category during the 2025 festive season. The pilot saw over 200 new brands join the platform, achieving significant scale and customer penetration within just four months.

Notably, this is not an entirely new concept in India’s e-commerce ecosystem. Rival Meesho has long operated under a zero-commission marketplace model for its sellers. Meesho leads India’s value commerce, driven by its cost-efficient, asset-light model, Bank of America (BofA) Global Research said. The e-commerce platform, which focuses on low-priced goods, mirrors models such as PDD and Shopee in China and Southeast Asia, and continues to expand access for millions of price-conscious consumers across India.

Last November, Flipkart rolled out a revised seller rate card that introduced a “zero commission” model for all products priced below ₹1,000, a move the company said would simplify cost structures, encourage competitive pricing and reinforce its appeal to small and medium business sellers.