close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Myntra to introduce changes to its return policy, lower convenience fee

Myntra said that flat charge of Rs 199 to Rs 299 per order may impact user behaviour that is adverse to Myntra's business and is likely to affect not just high-return users but also their wider circle

Myntra

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Online fashion retail company Myntra is going to make changes to its fee structure on product returns for customers with high return rates, The Economic Times (ET) has reported.

The experiment is being introduced under a project called "return-as-a-service" and it comes a few months after Myntra applied a flat "convenience fee" ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 299 on every order made by customers with a high rate of product returns, the report said. These customers usually made twice as many or more product returns as the average customers, people aware of the subject told ET.

The company is now expected to levy a lower fee on returns over the next few weeks with a fee of Rs 15-30 per return after these high return-rate customers exhaust a set amount of free returns.

Also Read: Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share

Myntra is of the view that the flat charge of Rs 199 to Rs 299 per order may impact user behaviour that is adverse to Myntra's business and is likely to affect not just high-return users but also their wider circle. The company said that although is a small cohort of the overall customer base, it is still a significant number, the ET report said.

The above-mentioned "convenience fee" was imposed on 2 to 5 per cent of the platform's total customer base, which is said to be approximately 50 million active users. The ET report said that fashion products experience a higher rate of return than the e-commerce industry in general.

Also Read

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Flipkart employees to receive cash payout from $700m Esop buyback

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Myntra plans restructuring to focus on private labels, 50 jobs to be hit

Torrent in talks with Apollo to borrow up to $1 bn for Cipla bid: Reports

Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share

NHAI arm to develop logistics park in Bengaluru at Rs 1,770 crore

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Ummeed Housing Finance receives sanction of upto Rs 160 cr from US DFC

Topics : Myntra India ecommerce market ecommerce ecommerce firms BS Web Reports Flipkart GST return simplification Top Business Headlines business news today

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVE SpaceXByjuISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Joint session of Parliament commencesHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon