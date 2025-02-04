NaBFID raises Rs 5,000 crore via 15-year bonds at 7.25% cut-off rate

State-owned National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) raised Rs 5,000 crore on Tuesday through 15-year bonds at a cut-off rate of 7.25 per cent, sources said. Additionally, state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) raised Rs 3,950 crore through bonds maturing in approximately 10 years and 20 years, with cut-off rates of 7.24 per cent and 7.25 per cent, respectively.
According to market participants, NaBFID's cut-off rate was considered realistic, given the large state development loan (SDL) issue this week and the increasing selectivity among some of the large long-term investors.
The cut-off for ‘AAA’-rated issuers' long-term issuance has moved up in the last few months, market experts said. State-owned REC had raised Rs 1,620 crore through bonds maturing in 10 years at a very attractive cut-off of 7.10 per cent. During this time, the 10-year government securities yield has come down from 6.74 per cent at the end of November to 6.67 per cent as of February 4.
“Long-term investor demand from insurers, pension funds, and EPFO is typically strong during December–January, leading to tighter cut-offs for 10- and 15-year ‘AAA’-rated bonds. However, as demand tapered off in February and investors shifted towards G-Secs and SDLs, yields on these long-term ‘AAA’ bonds edged higher due to softer demand and widening credit spreads,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.