Titan Company’s net profit in the third quarter of this financial year (FY25) was largely flat due to a reduction in customs duty.
Its revenue from operations grew by 25.2 per cent to Rs 17,740 crore in the quarter compared to last year, while its net profit stood at Rs 1,047 crore.
Sequentially, its net profit rose by 48.7 per cent, while its revenue was up 22.1 per cent.
The jewellery major’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax was up 5.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,802 crore in the quarter ended December.
The owner of Tanishq saw its income from the jewellery business grow by 26 per cent to Rs 14,697 crore on a standalone basis compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
Additionally, its India business grew by 25 per cent in the same period, the company said in its earnings release.
“The festive quarter brought consumer cheer, with secondary sales recording an impressive 28 per cent growth, buoyed by higher gold prices, wedding-related purchases growing by 29 per cent, and healthy same-store sales growth of 22 per cent compared to Q3 FY24,” the company said in its earnings release.
In the watches and wearables business, it recorded an income of Rs 1,128 crore, up 15 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year.
The domestic business grew by 14 per cent in the same period.
“The festive quarter gone by firmly established the FY25 growth trajectory after a muted Q1 and healthy Q2. Jewellery saw its strongest quarter yet for the financial year, growing in excess of 25 per cent at a retail level,” C K Venkatraman, managing director, said in its earnings release.
He also said, “Consumer preference for gold, both as adornment jewellery and as a store of value, continued to remain fairly strong. Our analogue watches clocked a healthy retail growth of 20 per cent, reinforcing Titan’s customer value proposition in the eyes of the consumer. EyeCare’s retail growth returning to double digits was encouraging.”
He added that customs duty-related losses on the inventory held at the time of the duty change had been fully realised in this quarter, and hence, profitability was lower to that extent.
Venkatraman further stated that the company is committed to investing in the growth of all its businesses, particularly the emerging ones, to help them scale faster.
“We remain optimistic about our performance and hope to end the financial year with strong growth over FY24.”