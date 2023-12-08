Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

NARCL acquires two SREI companies under the insolvency resolution

Paves way for resolution of debt worth Rs 32,700 cr

insolvency

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) has acquired two SREI companies – SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infrastructure Finance – under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

The documents for the transaction were signed on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The implementation of the consolidated plan would result in the resolution of financial debt worth Rs 32,700 crore and entails about 50 per cent recovery upfront for lenders.

NARCL in a statement said there is potential for substantial upside built in for lenders over and above the committed payment in the resolution plan.

In August this year, NARCL won the bid under the IBC process. 

NARCL has paid Rs 50 per cent of the committed resolution amount to the lending consortium.

N. Sundar, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of NARCL, said: “We are aiming to revive SREI’s equipment lending business and work with all stakeholders to derive optimum value for both the entities. The endeavour would also be to maximise recovery for the lenders in a transparent and time-bound manner.”

The resolution plan has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

According to the annual report for FY23, NARCL  made binding offers for the acquisition of 30 accounts with a debt exposure of Rs 1.70 trillion (including two accounts with debt exposure of Rs 33,000 crore for which NARCL submitted a consolidated plan as a resolution applicant).

Further, 29 identified accounts with business potential of Rs 65,000 crore are at various stages of evaluation.

Also Read

Govt to create 'admission benches' in NCLT to expedite CIRP applications

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution

Customised insolvency and bankruptcy resolution in work for realty sector

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

NARCL makes offers for Rs 1.7 trillion debt, bags only Rs 25K crore

IREDA floats retail division for business to customers loans at COP28 event

Adani Group to invest Rs 1,700 crore in cement sector in Uttarakhand

SC dismisses Chanda Kochhar's plea for release of retirement benefits

JSW Steel USA Ohio plans to raise long-term funds in United States

Japan's Softbank pares 1.1% stake in Zomato worth Rs 1,128 crore

Topics : Srei group IBC resolution National Company Law Tribunal

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon