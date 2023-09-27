close
Sensex (0.32%)
66154.48 + 209.01
Nifty (0.54%)
19715.85 + 106.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5850.75 + 37.05
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
40627.70 + 157.60
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
44596.75 + 130.90
Heatmap

Reluctance to accept receipts, lengthy negotiations hit NARCL's work: Exec

Despite making binding offers for the acquisition of aggregated debt of Rs 1.70 trillion, the debt acquired to date was only Rs 25,000 crore, said Purshotam Agarwal, chief investment officer of NARCL

NARCL

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lender’s reluctance to accept Security receipts (SRs) and wait through the resolution period and time taken in negotiation for value of stressed loans has impacted the work of National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), according to its senior executive.

Despite making binding offers for the acquisition of aggregated debt of Rs 1.70 trillion, the debt acquired to date was only Rs 25,000 crore, said Purshotam Agarwal, chief investment officer of NARCL. Agarwal wrote an article “All that you wanted to know about NARCL” in ARC World, monthly (September 2023) newsletter of Association of ARCs in India.

Dwelling on reasons for lower-than-expected conversion, he said apprehensions in value mismatch in offers given by NARCL, delays in granting individual approvals, and developments in other resolution strategies including restructuring and settlement with lenders impacted the work at ARC.

The SRs issued by NARCL carry government guarantees as such resolution mechanisms to deal with a backlog of NPAs typically require a backstop facility. This imparts credibility and provides for contingency buffers.

According to the government statement in September 2021, the guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore will back SRs issued by NARCL. The guarantee will be valid for five years.

NARCL was intended to resolve stressed loan assets above Rs 500 crore each amounting to about Rs 2 trillion. In phase I, fully provisioned assets of about Rs. 90,000 crore are expected to be transferred to NARCL, while the remaining assets with lower provisions would be transferred in phase II.

Also Read

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Considering allowing depositary receipts on Indian stocks: IFSCA chief

Chola Fin, IDFC: 5 NBFC stocks to invest for short-to-medium term gain

NBFC loan sanctions up 2% YoY in Q4, rises in investment sector: Report

Haven't checked your old Gmail account in a while? Google may delete it

UK approves new North Sea drilling, delights industry but angers critics

India not planning tax changes to aid bond inclusion on global indices: Rpt

India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse, says PM Modi

India strives to be developed country in next 25 years of Amrit Kaal: EAM

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution


During the maiden year of operations, processes have since been streamlined to a large extent. Considering the unique structure of the twin companies (NARCL and IDRCL) for managing the assets, it is natural it took time to put in place systems and procedures to support the workflow process.

NARCL has been set up by banks to aggregate and consolidate stressed assets for subsequent resolution. PSBs will maintain 51 per cent ownership in NARCL.

IDRCL is a service company and operational entity which will manage the asset and engage market professionals and turnaround experts. PSBs and Public Financial Institutions hold a maximum of 49 per cent stake and the rest is with private sector lenders.

Agarwal said since inception, lenders have referred 125 accounts with debt exposure of Rs 3.5 trillion for evaluation to NARCL. To date, NARCL, after a due diligence process, has submitted binding offers in 30 accounts with debt exposure of Rs 1.70 trillion. This includes two accounts with debt exposure of Rs 32,000 crore as a resolution applicant. During Fy23, Reserve Bank of India allowed ARCs to submit a resolution plan under IBC as a resolution applicant.

Furthermore, another 30 accounts with debt exposure of Rs 70,000 crore are at different stages of evaluation, he added.

NARCL has acquired four assets, and there are two more assets in the pipeline (where a Letter of Acceptance has been issued to NARCL after the Swiss Challenge process) with aggregated debt exposure of Rs 25,000 crore.

The success of NARCL in the timely resolution of these NBFC accounts (Kolkata based Srei) would pave the way for the enhanced role of ARCs in the resolution of stressed assets. More collaborative opportunities would emerge for the industry, he added.

Topics : ARC PSBs NBFC regulations

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon