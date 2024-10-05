Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NAREDCO signs MoU with FSAI to improve safety standards in realty projects

NAREDCO signs MoU with FSAI to improve safety standards in realty projects

FSAI is a leading organization with expertise in fire protection, life safety, security, building automation among others

safety standards

FSAI's mission is to advance the use of fire safety and security systems in India. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realtors' body NAREDCO has signed an agreement with Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) to enhance standards related to fire safety in real estate projects.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FSAI to collaborate on improving fire safety, life safety, and security standards in India's real estate sector, according to a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

FSAI is a leading organization with expertise in fire protection, life safety, security, building automation, loss prevention, and risk management.

NAREDCO said the partnership aims to foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and technical advancements in fire protection, life safety, and security systems for the benefit of real estate stakeholders across the country.

 

G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO, said, "The combined efforts of both organizations will enhance building safety, streamline regulations, and promote sustainable practices in India's urban growth."

FSAI's mission is to advance the use of fire safety and security systems in India while promoting a culture of safe living.

The association works closely with government agencies to enhance regulations and improve the safety framework for the built environment.

Saurab Aggarwal, President of FSAI said, "Partnering with NAREDCO is a crucial step for enhancing fire safety in Delhi's real estate sector. Together, we aim to create safer environments for residents and workers, ensuring that safety becomes an integral part of every development.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Office

Gross office space leasing in 2024 may rise 14% in top 9 cities: CBRE

PremiumMany people are fascinated by investing in real estate. The typical middle-class dream is to buy three houses: One to live in, one for a child, and one as an investment. Land enthusiasts say “the thing about investing in land is that they aren't maki

Resist real estate mania: Lessons from the Chinese property meltdown

PremiumA real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway

A real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway

puravankara

Puravankara to redevelop housing society in South Mumbai's Breach Candy

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

India's tier-1 real estate market becomes transparent for the first time

Topics : Realty fire safety Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon