NBCC bags ₹498 crore contract to build integrated township in Jharkhand

State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a nearly Rs 500 crore contract from Damodar Valley Corporation to construct a township in Jharkhand.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has secured a Rs 498.30-crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation.
The order pertains to the construction of an integrated township at Chandrapura Thermal Power Station, Chandrapura, Jharkhand.
Recently, NBCC Ltd has reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.68 crore for the September quarter on higher income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 125.13 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to Rs 3,017.15 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal year from Rs 2,512.95 crore in the year-ago period.
NBCC is into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.
