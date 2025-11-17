Monday, November 17, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Puravankara leases 120,000 sq ft retail space to IKEA in Bengaluru

Puravankara leases 120,000 sq ft retail space to IKEA in Bengaluru

The project is a mixed-use commercial development with about 9.6 lakh square feet of leasable and saleable area. The project is currently under construction and is slated for completion by early 2026

Ikea

Real estate consultant Colliers' office services team was the advisor on this transaction. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has given on lease around 1.2 lakh sq ft retail space to Swedish furniture retailer IKEA in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has signed an Agreement to Lease (ATL) with IKEA India for leasing of two floors of retail space at the Purva Zentech Park, located on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru.

The project is a mixed-use commercial development with about 9.6 lakh square feet of leasable and saleable area. The project is currently under construction and is slated for completion by early 2026.

IKEA India will occupy retail space of more than 1.2 lakh square feet of leasable area across two floors, it said.

 

Real estate consultant Colliers' office services team was the advisor on this transaction.

As of September 30, 2025, Puravankara has completed 93 projects totalling 55 million sq ft across nine citiesBengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

