Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NBCC sells 1,233 flats in Greater Noida for Rs 3,217 cr through e-auction

NBCC sells 1,233 flats in Greater Noida for Rs 3,217 cr through e-auction

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

The state-owned firm was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand it over to homebuyers. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC on Tuesday said it has sold 1,233 housing units for Rs 3,217 crore through e-auction in a new project at Greater Noida, a development that will help the company complete stalled projects of the erstwhile Amrapali Group.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through NBCC (India) Ltd.

The state-owned firm was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand it over to homebuyers.

In a statement, NBCC said it has "successfully sold 1,233 residential units at Aspire Golf Homes through an e-auction, garnering a total sale value of Rs 3,216.95 crore excluding allied charges".

 

The project 'Aspire Gold Homes' has in total 1,507 flats across 11 towers. NBCC has earlier sold 274 units.

Also Read

NBCC

NBCC gets Rs 300 cr order in Varanasi, Rs 44 cr contract at Aiims Gorakhpur

NBCC

NBCC targets Rs 1 trillion work order book by March, plans India expansion

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch, Dec 13: RIL, HDFC Bank, JK Tyre, Zomato, TCS, NBCC, L&T

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

NBCC, HUDCO rise up to 6% on inking MoU to develop 10-acre plot in Noida

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

NBCC (India) share price up 2% on securing order of Rs 316 crore; details

The high-stakes auction witnessed an overwhelming response, with bids significantly exceeding the reserve price.

"The fund shall mitigate the fund requirement of ongoing projects, including bank loan payment," it added.

This sale will be instrumental in completion of the stalled Amrapali Projects and fulfil the dreams of owning their homes by many homebuyers.

"The generated fund shall also be able to reduce the piling up of stalled projects of Noida/Greater Noida substantially once the existing units get completed," NBCC said.

Last year, NBCC had said the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority gave the company permission for development on 75 acres of unused land in five existing residential projects of Amrapali.

These five projects will have more than 8,000 units in all. Aspire Gold Homes is the first project launched by the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SEBI

National Peroxide settles disclosure lapses case with Sebi for Rs 9.4 lakh

apple, apple logo

Apple partners with Alibaba to bring AI features for iPhones in China

Vedanta

Voting advisory firms back commodity major Vedanta's demerger plan

Lockheed Martin-Tata

Tata Advanced Systems to expand Karnataka ops, boost aerospace growth

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, at the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit

Mahindra Group plans Rs 40K cr investment in Karnataka over next few years

Topics : NBCC Greater Noida Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon