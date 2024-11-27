Business Standard
NBCC (India) share price up 2% on securing order of Rs 315 crore; details

The NBCC (India) share rose after the company announced that it has secured an order of Rs 315 crore from ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha

NBCC (India) share price: Construction major NBCC (India) shares rose up to 2.34 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 96.80 per share on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. 
 
The NBCC (India) share rose after the company announced that it has secured an order of Rs 315 crore from  ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.
 
Under the terms of the order, NBCC (India) will work towards the upgradation of primary school hostel (PSH) under the State Sector Scheme at various locations in Odisha.
 
NBCC (India) Q2 results
 
NBCC (India) consolidated profit zoomed 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 122 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 79.6 crore a year ago (Q2FY24).
 
 
The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, jumped 19.4 per cent annually to Rs 2,459 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 2,059 crore in Q2FY24. 

At the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 100 crore, from Rs 96 crore a year ago. 
 
However, Ebitda margins squeezed 50 basis points (bps) annually to 4.1 per cent as compared to 4.6  per cent a year ago. 
 
About NBCC (India)
 
NBCC (India) is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment. NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management
 
The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 139.90 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 42.55 per share. 
 
The market capitalisation of NBCC is Rs 25,995.60 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
At 11:25 AM, shares of NBCC (India) were trading 1.80 per cent higher at Rs 96.28 per share. In comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 80,022.25 levels.

