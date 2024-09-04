Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / NCLT asks US lenders of edtech company Byju's to file fresh appeal

NCLT asks US lenders of edtech company Byju's to file fresh appeal

This means that the US term loan lenders will not be party to the discussion of the CoC

Byju's

Shivani ShindeSubrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in a hearing asked the US lenders of edtech major Byju’s to file a fresh appeal to hear its plea against its removal from the committee of creditors (CoC). NCLT also deferred the hearing of the case to September 11.

The US lenders of Byju’s, represented by Glas Trust, in a letter claimed that the interim resolution professional (IRP) has removed the lenders from the CoC in an unlawful action, said the email from Glas Trust.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pankaj Srivastava, the IRP, removed Glas Trust from the CoC, claiming that they do not represent the minimum 51 per cent of lenders in the consortium, said sources in the know.

Attempts to connect with Srivastava failed.

US lenders, in an email on the disqualification, said: "The issue of disqualification does not in any way undermine Glas Trust’s claim against Think & Learn or change Think & Learn’s financial obligations under its guarantee — all of which Pankaj presumably recognised when he originally admitted Glas Trust into the CoC. Pankaj’s eleventh-hour pretextual arguments to the contrary should be seen for what they are: a clear intent to fraudulently disenfranchise Glas Trust and the lenders from the CoC."

Glas Trust represents the US term loan lenders under the $1.5 billion loan guaranteed by Think & Learn, the parent firm of Byju’s.

As of today, Glas Trust, given the significant disqualification of its represented lenders, does not meet the “Required Lenders” threshold necessary to maintain its claims against Byju’s.

More From This Section

Drugs medicine

Dr Reddy's, Lupin recall products in US due to manufacturing issues: USFDA

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

Govt awards RIL full quota of Advanced Chemistry Cell under PLI-II

E-Luna, Kinetic Green, luna, kinetic

EV maker Kinetic Green to launch family e-scooter in about 18 months

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Suzlon Energy sells corporate HQ in Rs 440 crore sale-leaseback deal

Semiconductor chips, Ajit Manocha, president and chief executive officer of the trade group SEMI, SEMI

India will need 10-20 chip manufacturing plants in next 10 yrs: Semi CEO


This means that the US term loan lenders will not be party to the discussion of the CoC.

In a statement, the lenders' association represented by Glas Trust said, “Pankaj Srivastava’s actions are unprecedented and entirely illegitimate as no interim resolution professional in the history of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India has ever attempted to unlawfully strip financial creditors of claims of this magnitude.”

The insolvency proceedings against Byju’s started last month as the Supreme Court rejected the NCLAT’s ruling that quashed bankruptcy proceedings against Byju’s. It also approved a Rs 159 crore settlement between Byju’s and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also Read

Go First

CoC decided to liquidate airline: Bankrupt airline Go First RP to NCLT

reliance capital

RCap lenders accuse IIHL of using delaying tactics, firm denies allegations

ibc

RCap buy: NCLT directs IIHL to transfer Rs 2.7K cr to lenders in 2 days

WazirX

Plea filed against WazirX, partners in NCLT over crypto asset theft

Vedanta

Vedanta Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 36.6% to Rs 3,606 crore

Topics : NCLT cases EdTech Byju's

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon