NCLT asks US lenders of edtech company Byju's to file fresh appeal

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in a hearing asked the US lenders of edtech major Byju’s to file a fresh appeal to hear its plea against its removal from the committee of creditors (CoC). NCLT also deferred the hearing of the case to September 11.

The US lenders of Byju's, represented by Glas Trust, in a letter claimed that the interim resolution professional (IRP) has removed the lenders from the CoC in an unlawful action, said the email from Glas Trust.

Pankaj Srivastava, the IRP, removed Glas Trust from the CoC, claiming that they do not represent the minimum 51 per cent of lenders in the consortium, said sources in the know.

Attempts to connect with Srivastava failed.

US lenders, in an email on the disqualification, said: "The issue of disqualification does not in any way undermine Glas Trust’s claim against Think & Learn or change Think & Learn’s financial obligations under its guarantee — all of which Pankaj presumably recognised when he originally admitted Glas Trust into the CoC. Pankaj’s eleventh-hour pretextual arguments to the contrary should be seen for what they are: a clear intent to fraudulently disenfranchise Glas Trust and the lenders from the CoC."

Glas Trust represents the US term loan lenders under the $1.5 billion loan guaranteed by Think & Learn, the parent firm of Byju’s.

As of today, Glas Trust, given the significant disqualification of its represented lenders, does not meet the “Required Lenders” threshold necessary to maintain its claims against Byju’s.

This means that the US term loan lenders will not be party to the discussion of the CoC.

In a statement, the lenders' association represented by Glas Trust said, “Pankaj Srivastava’s actions are unprecedented and entirely illegitimate as no interim resolution professional in the history of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India has ever attempted to unlawfully strip financial creditors of claims of this magnitude.”

The insolvency proceedings against Byju’s started last month as the Supreme Court rejected the NCLAT’s ruling that quashed bankruptcy proceedings against Byju’s. It also approved a Rs 159 crore settlement between Byju’s and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).