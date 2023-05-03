close

Zoom secures pan-Indian telecom licence for telephone services, enterprises

Web conference company Zoom Video Communications has secured a pan-India telecom licence that will enable it to offer telephone services as well to enterprise customers, ZVC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Zoom, video chat, conference

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Web conference company Zoom Video Communications (ZVC) has secured a pan-India telecom licence that will enable it to offer telephone services as well to the enterprise customers, ZVC said on Wednesday.

US-based Zoom has been offering voice and video conference service through its website and app.

"ZVC India, parent firm Zoom Video Communications, Inc, has received the Unified License with Access pan India, NLD National Long Distance, and ILD International Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)," the company said in a statement.

With these licences, the company will be able to offer its cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) service 'Zoom Phone' to multinational corporations (MNCs) and businesses operating in India, the company said.

"With Zoom Phone, India businesses and MNCs can support flexible work environments, foster greater collaboration among employees and elevate the customer experience, said ZVC General Manager and Head, India and SAARC Region, Sameer Raje.

PBX works as a local telephone exchange for enterprises and helps them in managing conference call services.

"This important milestone underscores our continued focus in India, a strategic growth market for Zoom, and our commitment to bringing new and innovative collaboration solutions to India users," Raje said.

Zoom Phone grew more than 100 per cent year-on-year globally in fiscal year 2023, surpassing 5.5 million seats in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the statement said.

Zoom partners with international telecommunication providers and offers phone numbers and calling plans in 47 countries and territories bundled with cloud PBX service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

