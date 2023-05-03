CBI arrests ex-CMD of WAPCOS, his son in DA case; seizes Rs 38.38 cr

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Rajinder Kumar Gupta, the former CMD of WAPCOS, and his son in a Disproportionate Assets case.

During the raid and search operations which got underway on Tuesday and continued till this morning, the probe agency recovered Rs 38.38 crore, one of the biggest cash recoveries by it.

Of the total recovery so far, Rs 20 crore in cash was seized on Tuesday.

According to a senior CBI officer, a case was registered against Gupta and his family members on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

Searches were conducted at the accused's residential and commercial premises in 19 locations of Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Sonepat and Ghaziabad.

After retirement, Gupta had set up a consultancy firm in Delhi. The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh.

--IANS

atk/shb/