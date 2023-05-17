

The tribunal told both parties to 'be prepared with a resolution or be prepared for arguments on insolvency' in the next hearing on May 25. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi on Wednesday has given Spicejet a week to file a reply on a plea by airline’s lessor Aircastle over unpaid dues of Rs 49-odd crore.



Aircastle said the settlement talks with the airline had not yielded any results as the offer by the airline was unacceptable. The bench has also told them to work towards resolving the issue.



A two-member Principal bench of President Ramalingam Sudhakar and Member Avinash K Srivastava had issued a notice to Spicejet on May 8 to file their reply. Dublin-based Aircastle moved the NCLT seeking the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the airline under Section 9 (application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process by the operational creditor) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

