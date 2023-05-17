Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report



While granting the extension, he said that the proceedings shall be listed after the summer recess. According to a tweet by Bar & Bench, he said that the bench could have extended the deadline to September 30 but "on August 14 tell us which stage you are in...give us an updated report on the status of the investigation". The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) time till August 14 to submit its report on the Adani-Hindenburg case. Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said that the expert committee has submitted a report bearing in mind the timeline of two months as fixed in the earlier order of the court.



The apex court also set up a six-member expert committee to determine if there was any regulatory failure to deal with the issue. The committee was asked to submit the report in a sealed cover in two months. The chairperson of Sebi, Madhabi Puri Buch, was also ordered to provide all the relevant information to the committee. On March 2, the SC had asked Sebi to probe the crash of Adani group stocks following the Hindenburg report. It also asked the regulatory body to suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory framework to protect the interest of the investors.



It said that to arrive at verified findings, "it would be just, expedient and in the interest of justice" that the SC extends the time, at least by six months, to conduct and conclude a proper investigation. In April, Sebi moved the SC and sought a six-month extension to complete its probe.

Also Read Hindenburg Research: All you need to know about US-based investment firm Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net consolidated profit at Rs 820 crore Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low To win back investors' trust, Adani Group to probe Hindenburg allegations Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 26% upside NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume growth seen at 13%; Margins to sharply jump YoY Kaynes soars 19% on robust Q4 results; zooms 102% over IPO issue price Avoid Vodafone Idea as charts show 'Death Cross' pattern; support at Rs 5