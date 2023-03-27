Adani's AMG Media acquires 49% in Quintillion Business Media for Rs 48 cr

Billionaire Gautam Adani's AMG Media Networks has acquired about a 49 per cent stake in Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for about Rs 48 crore.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Enterprises Ltd said its subsidiary AMG Media Networks Ltd has completed the acquisition which was originally announced in May last year.

The transaction was completed on March 27 for "Rs 47.84 crore", it said.

Quintillion Business Media runs the news platform Bloomberg Qunit, now called BQ Prime.

Adani group had set up AMG Media Networks for its foray into businesses of "publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distribution of content over different types of media networks".

In May last year, it had signed a shareholders' agreement with Quintillion Media Ltd (QML) and QBML.

Also Read Adani poised to be largest shareholder in NDTV as open offer subscribed 32% Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power in few indices from March 31 Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net consolidated profit at Rs 820 crore Competition Commission clears proposed JM Baxi Ports deal with HAL Gentari signs pact with Tata Motors for 5,000 e-commercial vehicles No mass layoffs are happening at company: Chief People Officer, Flipkart All 10 Adani group firms end lower; Adani Power, Adani Transmission down 5% Mamaearth IPO in the works, engaged with regulators: CEO Varun Alagh

In September 2021, it hired veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia to lead its media company Adani Media Ventures.