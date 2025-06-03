Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NeoLiv sells 263 residential plots for over ₹300 crore in Haryana

NeoLiv sells 263 residential plots for over ₹300 crore in Haryana

In a statement on Tuesday, Mumbai-based NeoLiv said it has sold all inventories in its first debut project 'NeoLiv Grand Park' at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana, generating sales worth over Rs 300 crore

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

The project, spread across 19.46 acres, offered 263 plots for sale and had received 4 times interest. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm NeoLiv has sold 263 plots for over Rs 300 crore in its residential project in Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mumbai-based NeoLiv said it has sold all inventories in its first debut project 'NeoLiv Grand Park' at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana, generating sales worth over Rs 300 crore.

The project, spread across 19.46 acres, offered 263 plots for sale and had received 4 times interest.

"The overwhelming response to NeoLiv Grand Park reaffirms buyers' preference to place their trust in professionally driven and fund-backed real estate developers with a deep understanding of consumer preference, meticulous planning and high focus on delivering high-quality products," Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said.

 

NeoLiv, founded by Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with wealth management firm 360 ONE.

All NeoLiv projects are backed by a SEBI-regulated AIF Fund, ensuring financial security and timely project completion for customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumITC limited

ITC stake strategic investment, not financial: BAT chief executive Marroco

Tesla

Tesla India leases prime space in Mumbai's Kurla for Rs 37.5 lakh monthly

PremiumWhistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky

Piccadily Agro targets 1 mn cases of Whistler whisky in next three years

Tata Motors launches Harrier.ev

Harrier.ev launched with 627-km range at ₹21.49 lakh; bookings start Jul 2

TCS

TCS and Virgin Airlines sign 7-year agreement for AI, cloud upgrade

Topics : Haryana Real Estate Residential units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayKamal HaasanRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon