Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / New India Co-operative Bank case: Depositors push for revival or merger

New India Co-operative Bank case: Depositors push for revival or merger

Mumbai Police has so far arrested eight persons in connection with the Rs 122 crore New India Cooperative Bank embezzlement case

Mumbai: Customers gather at New India Co-operative Bank, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The RBI on Thursday imposed several restrictions on the city-based bank, including on withdrawal of funds by depositors, amid supervisory concerns (PTI Photo)

The NICB Depositors' Foundation is demanding urgent measures to restore depositor confidence. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Depositors of scam-hit New India Co-operative Bank met RBI-appointed advisors and senior officials of the apex bank, demanding a concrete roadmap for the bank's revival or merger and better protection for depositors' interests, as per a release.

The NICB Depositors' Foundation is demanding urgent measures to restore depositor confidence and alleviate the financial strain faced by thousands of account holders since RBI imposed restrictions on February 13, 2025.

Mumbai Police has so far arrested eight persons in connection with the Rs 122 crore New India Cooperative Bank embezzlement case.

The foundation president TN Raghunatha said a delegation of depositors met RBI-appointed advisors Ravindra Chavan and Ravindra Sapra at the bank's corporate office in Prabhadevi on Friday.

 

During the discussion, the advisors offered a cautiously optimistic outlook on the bank's future, Raghunatha stated.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI cancels licence of Ahmedabad-based Colour Merchants Co-op Bank

arrest

ED arrests ex-chairman of Karnataka co-op bank in Rs 63-crore fraud case

New India Cooperative Bank

RBI allows Rs 25,000 withdrawal for New India Cooperative Bank depositors

New India Co-operative Bank

RBI supersedes New India Co-op Bank board after imposing biz restrictions

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Decoded: Why RBI stopped New India Co-operative Bank's operations

"The advisors were positive about the prospects of reviving the bank. They confirmed that multiple options, including a potential merger, were being explored, though specifics could not be shared at this stage," he said.

The advisors assured the delegation that their concerns and written representation would be forwarded to the RBI along with their own recommendations.

The foundation also demanded raising the withdrawal limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per account holder, citing the severe hardship being faced by depositors, especially senior citizens and co-operative housing societies.

The delegation also met three Assistant General Managers of RBI's Supervision Department at the central bank's Maker Chambers office in Cuffe Parade.

"The RBI officials were receptive and assured us that they would take up our concerns with higher authorities. They acknowledged the need for an official update from the RBI regarding the bank's current status," said Rajani Pitale, Vice President of the Foundation.

The delegation submitted a copy of their representation to the Cuffe Parade police station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fund, revenue

Network18 Media posts Q4 net loss of Rs 29.09 cr, revenue at Rs 561.32 cr

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank's Q4 net profit rises 63.3% to Rs 738.1 cr, NII grows 5.7%

Infosys

More layoffs: Infosys fires 240 trainees, offers free skill training

Tesla car

Tesla owner files class-action suit over warranty-voiding odometers

fund, revenue

Just Dial FY25 net profit up 61% to Rs 584 crore; revenue rises 9.5%

Topics : cooperative banks Indian banking sector Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon