Just Dial FY25 net profit up 61% to Rs 584 crore; revenue rises 9.5%

Just Dial FY25 net profit up 61% to Rs 584 crore; revenue rises 9.5%

Revenue for FY25 was Rs 1,141.9 crore, reflecting a 9.5 per cent growth over FY24

Revenue in Q4 came in at Rs 289.2 crore, a 7 per cent uptick over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Local search engine Just Dial has reported a 61 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit in FY25 to Rs 584.2 crore.

For the January-March quarter of FY25, Just Dial logged a profit of Rs 157.6 crore.

Revenue for FY25 was Rs 1,141.9 crore, reflecting a 9.5 per cent growth over FY24.

Revenue in Q4 came in at Rs 289.2 crore, a 7 per cent uptick over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In Q4 specifically, growth was driven by well-strategised merchant acquisition initiatives that enabled deeper penetration in both urban and semi-urban markets, a company statement said.

 

Quarterly unique visitors on the platform reached 191.3 million in Q4, an 11.8 per cent year-on-year growth, while total business listings stood at 48.8 million at the end of FY25.

"FY25 has been a landmark year for Justdial -- not just in terms of financial performance, but also in how we have transformed local business engagement.

"With Generative AI integration, enriched listings, and a sharpened focus on user and merchant experience, we have laid the groundwork to sustain our long-term growth.

"As we step into FY26, our confidence in delivering sustained value to users, merchants, and shareholders remains stronger than ever," Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at Justdial, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Just Dial Q4 Results telecom operators revenue

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

