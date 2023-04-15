close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NFRA imposes fine, bans auditors for misconduct in audit of DHFL branches

The National Financial Reporting Authority has imposed a fine and a one-year ban on four auditors for alleged professional misconduct in connection with the audit of branches of DHFL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
DHFL

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has imposed a fine and a one-year ban on four auditors for alleged professional misconduct in connection with the audit of branches of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) in 2017-18.

DHFL (now known as Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd) is a listed entity, owned and controlled by Piramal Group.

In four separate orders, NFRA levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on auditors -- Mathew Samuel, Sam Varghese, Harish Kumar T K and M Baskaran. The auditors are partners of audit firm K Varghese & Co.

Besides, all of them were restrained for a period of one year from undertaking any audit in respect of financial statements or internal audit of the functions and activities of any company or body corporate during the ban period, the order said.

"The investigation by NFRA revealed prima facie evidence that the branch auditors had violated both the Companies Act, 2013 and the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 by accepting the appointment that lacked a valid approval and had also violated the SAs while carrying out the branch audit," NFRA said.

Following allegations of misappropriation of approximately Rs 31,000 crore of public funds, the Enforcement Directorate reported an operation in April 2020 against alleged bank fraud of about Rs 3,700 crore by the promoters/directors of DHFL.

Also Read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

NFRA warns auditors against non-accrual of interest on NPA borrowings

Statutory auditors to submit annual transparency report, says NFRA

Auditors' timely red flag may have stopped many financial misdoings: NFRA

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

Zepto CFO Jitendra Nagpal quits, plans to launch a venture capital firm

Amazon, Google CEOs hint at more layoffs amid meltdown to evaluate business

Renew Power planning to raise $400 mn in green bonds to refinance old loans

Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz

Mukesh Ambani builds on record cricket views with film, TV offerings

Thereafter, NFRA had suo-motu initiated an Audit Quality Review (AQR) conducted by Chaturvedi & Shah (CAS) firm to probe into the role of the Statutory Auditors of DHFL for the FY 2017-18.

During the review, NFRA noticed that 33 Engagement Partners (EPs) or branch auditors had signed the "Independent Branch Auditors' Report" for nearly 250 branches of DHFL.

Further, NFRA investigated K Varghese & Co (the Audit Firm), which was the "Statutory Branch Auditor" of 17 branches of DHFL for FY 2017-18, with Mathew Samuel, Sam Varghese, Harish Kumar T K and M Baskaran, as its partners in the firm for the audit of several branches of the housing finance company.

As per the order, NFRA's investigation revealed that the appointment of none of the 33 branch auditors was approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of DHFL, as required by the Companies Act.

According to NFRA, the auditors also portrayed themselves as the "branch statutory auditor" in all communications with the DHFL and CAS, and issued an "Independent Branch Auditors' Report".

By doing so the auditors not only accepted a legally invalid appointment but also flouted the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act (CAs Act), which requires ensuring a valid appointment as per the norms.

The regulator also investigated the auditors' compliance with the applicable Standards on Auditing (SAs) in the performance of the branch audit of DHFL.

It was revealed that the auditors had not complied laws under Standards on Auditing, and had not maintained proper audit documentation and displayed flawed understanding and interpretations of the various stipulations in the law and standards in an unprofessional manner that established their professional misconduct in the matter, NFRA said.

Topics : Dewan Housing Finance DHFL | auditors

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon