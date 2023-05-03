close

Nights stays in private room listings in India soars 80% on year: Airbnb

Nights stayed in private room listings in India grew by over 80 per cent in 2022 when compared to 2021

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Nights stayed in private room listings in India grew by over 80 per cent in 2022 when compared to 2021 and private room 'Hosts' in the country earned over Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) through hosting on the platform, hospitality major Airbnb said on Wednesday.

This increase can be attributed to the affordability and the unique stay experiences that a private room Host provides, making them an attractive option for solo travelers or duos or millennials.

Airbnb's internal data shows that in Q1 2023, more than 75 per cent of reviewed stays in a private room in India received five star ratings from guests.

Globally last year, more than 80 per cent of private room stays were under $100 a night (approx under Rs 8,200 a night), with the average rate of a private room in India as Rs 2,572 per night.

The company also introduced Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the original Airbnb.

"We're also launching over 50 new features and upgrades that address top feedback from our guests and Hosts across the end-to-end Airbnb experience," said the company.

Every Airbnb Room will feature a Host Passport, which will help guests get to know their Host before booking their stay. Airbnb has also created a Rooms category with over 1 million listings across the globe, redesigned filters and added new privacy features to enhance the overall guest experience.

"Currently, on Airbnb, there are private rooms in more than 60,000 cities and towns around the world," said the company.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airbnb

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

