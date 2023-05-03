TVS Emerald, Columbia Pacific to set up senior living project in Chennai

The project has a revenue potential of approximately Rs 175 crore. It will be built on a plot of approximately 2.7 acres in Thaiyur and consist of 250 homes of one- and two-bedroom configurations, with the option to combine the two types.

Emerald Haven Realty (TVS Emerald), a real estate developer, and Columbia Pacific Group have announced a 50:50 joint venture to develop and run a senior living residential project in Chennai.