JUST IN
As Amazon begins mass layoffs, employees say horrendous way to treat people
I don't want to be CEO of Twitter or any company, says Elon Musk: Report
Musk to find new Twitter head, tells staff to choose hardcore work or leave
Amazon begins mass layoffs; data scientists, software engineers hit
Mercedes-Benz slashes China EV prices by up to $33,000 as sales lag
SpaceX mulling secondary share sale at $150 billion valuation: Report
CEO Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
Tencent to hand $20 billion Meituan stake to shareholders as sales slip
Elon Musk gives Twitter employees Thursday deadline to decide job fate
Apple to source made-in-US chips for its devices to reduce reliance on Asia
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
US detains shipments from Chinese solar makers on charges of forced labour
Business Standard

Airbnb to verify all guests, crack down on party bookings, says report

Online hospitality major Airbnb has announced that all guests will be required to verify their identity for a successful booking, while it will also crack down on parties booked through its service

Topics
Airbnb | hospitality

IANS  |  San Francisco 

v
Photo: Bloomberg

Online hospitality major Airbnb has announced that all guests will be required to verify their identity for a successful booking, while it will also crack down on parties booked through its service.

According to the company, the new policies that went into force on Wednesday aim to enhance hosting experiences and increase platform bookings, The Verge reported.

Tara Bunch, head of global operations of Airbnb, said that about 80 per cent of the company's guests and hosts were already verified before this expansion.

If a person books on Airbnb in any of the top 35 countries and regions, which account for 90 per cent of all reservations, they must verify their identity.

During the procedure, guests must confirm their identity by providing personal information including their legal name, address, phone number, and other contact information.

Additionally, the company might ask for a government ID or a selfie.

The company also announced the expansion of its anti-party screening technology across the US and Canada which mostly targets younger guests who try to book nearby stays close to their homes.

When an earlier version of this programme was tested in Australia, the company had claimed that the number of reported unauthorised parties decreased by 35 per cent.

Early in 2023, anti-party screening and required visitor authentication will both be implemented globally.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Airbnb

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 10:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.