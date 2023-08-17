Confirmation

NLC India signs pact with Rajasthan govt for 300 MW solar power supply

NLCIL presently has 1,421 MW of renewable energy capacity. As per the Corporate Plan of the company, it contemplates establishing 6,031 MW capacity by 2030

Solar panel, solar energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
The NLC India on Thursday inked a pact with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam for supply of 300 MW solar power for the next 25 years.
A central PSU, the NLC secured 510 MW solar project capacity in the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding.
In a statement, the NLC said 300 MW solar project capacity is under execution at Barsingsar, Bikaner District of Rajasthan.
The EPC (Engineering, procurement and construction) contract for the project has been awarded to TATA power solar systems.
The Power Usage Agreement (PUA) for the 300 MW solar project was signed between NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) on August 17 at Jaipur. The pact is for supply of solar power to Rajasthan for the next 25 years.
Power to the tune of 750 Million Units is to be generated annually from the project and total green power generated will be supplied to Rajasthan. "The project will help Rajasthan in meeting their Renewable Purchase Obligation targets. The power generated from the project will help in reduction of carbon emission to the tune of 0.726 Million Tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year."

On renewable energy front, in addition to the present 1.40 GW capacity in Tamil Nadu, this is the first time NLCIL is expanding its footprint of this capacity in other states.

NLCIL presently has 1,421 MW of renewable energy capacity. As per the Corporate Plan of the company, it contemplates establishing 6,031 MW capacity by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

