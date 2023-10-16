close
NLCIL incorporates wholly-owned arm NIGEL for commissioning green projects

NIGEL will take care of planning, participating in upcoming renewable energy tenders, execution and commissioning of green energy projects, NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) said in a statement

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
NLC India Ltd on Monday said it has incorporated a wholly owned arm NLC India Green Energy Ltd (NIGEL) for commissioning of green projects.
NIGEL will take care of planning, participating in upcoming renewable energy tenders, execution and commissioning of green energy projects, NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) said in a statement.
The arm is likely to achieve 5 GW capacity by 2030 and contribute for carbon emission reduction, NLCIL Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.
The navratna public sector undertaking has already incorporated a wholly owned arm NLC India Renewables Ltd for asset monetisation.
At present, 2 GW of renewable energy projects are under implementation and will be taken up by NIGEL, including 600 MW solar power project in Gujarat and 810 MW solar photovoltaic power project in Rajasthan.
The company's registered office is in Chennai and will start business operations in due course, as per the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NLCIL Green financing renewable energy

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon