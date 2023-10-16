Grasim Industries to raise Rs 4,000 crore through rights issue of shares

India's Aditya Birla Group-owned Grasim Industries said, on Monday, it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through a rights issue of shares at face value of Rs 2 each.

The fund raise comes a month after of the textile-to-chemicals maker announced plans to enter the paint business under the brand name 'Birla Opus' in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2024.

Grasim has also said, in a statement, it will invest 100 billion rupees towards setting up its paints business, as it seeks to challenge the market leader Asian Paints, which controls nearly half the country's market share in the sector. Initially, the company is aiming to become the second largest paints player in India.

Shares of Grasim have risen 14.5 per cent so far this year, outperforming the bluechip Nifty 50 index, which rose 9 per cent.

The plan is subject to receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals, in accordance with the applicable laws.

It is also a leading global player in Viscose Staple Fiber (VSF) and the largest chemicals player in India.

Also Read Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch Grasim to launch its paint biz in Q4 under the brand name 'Birla Opus' BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr AI startup Leucine gets $7 mn funding from Ecolab Inc, angel investors Muted revenue growth, higher profitability for RIL in quarter ending Sept KEC International bags new domestic, global orders worth Rs 1,315 cr JK Paper to acquire Manipal Utility Packaging Solutions for Rs 90 crore Pfizer cuts full-year outlook due to declining sales of Covid-19 products

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

''The capital outlay for the Company to establish itself as India’s second largest decorative paints player is on track. Furthermore, the Company is committed to sustaining market leadership in its core businesses Viscose and Chemicals (at Standalone level). The rating agencies continue to reaffirm Grasim’s ‘AAA’ ratings.'', the company said in a press release.The company plans to use the proceeds to fund the ongoing capital expenditure plan, repay existing borrowings, and support general corporate purposes.The company also highlighted that its working on their highest ever capital expenditure plan, ''The Company has raised debt to part fund the on-going capital expenditure plan and the funds raised by this issue will also be largely used towards growth capex,'' the company added.(With inputs from agencies)