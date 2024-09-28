Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NLCIL produces 12.34 billion units of green power as it treads RE path

NLCIL produces 12.34 billion units of green power as it treads RE path

NLCIL's membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability within the coal sector

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NLCIL has produced 12.34 billion units of green power, thereby preventing the emission of one crore tonne of carbon dioxide, a coal ministry statement said.

Primarily a lignite-based power generating company, NLCIL is targeting 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) ventured into renewable energy with 1,380 MW of solar power plants and 51 MW of wind power plants.

To achieve the target of 10,000 MW, NLCIL has formed new subsidiaries--NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL) to focus on asset monetisation and NLC India Green Energy Ltd (NIGEL) to spearhead clean energy initiatives.

 

Furthermore, NLCIL's membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability within the coal sector.

With a current renewable energy capacity of 1.4 GW, NLCIL is set to quadruple this figure by 2030. Significant projects are underway in Neyveli (Tamil Nadu), Barsingsar (Rajasthan), Gujarat, and Assam.

Last month, NLCIL signed a 25-year power purchase pact with Telangana state discoms for 200 MW solar energy at a competitive price under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Hockey Team

Impression of Indian hockey team conceding late goals has changed: Iqbal

BCCI

Election of BCCI representatives to ICC focal point of the 93rd AGM

Borussia Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy scores twice in Dortmund's 4-2 comeback win over Bochum

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) youth-wing Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate polls

PSG

Barcola scores twice as PSG extend unbeaten run with 3-1 win over Rennes

Topics : NLCIL NLC India NLC India Ltd Green energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon