Tata Motors conducts ceremony of new vehicle manufacturing facility in TN

Tata Motors conducts ceremony of new vehicle manufacturing facility in TN

This manufacturing facility will produce next-gen vehicles for Tata Motors and JLR

Tata Motors Group intends to invest Rs 9,000 crore in this greenfield manufacturing facility.

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

In a step towards promoting indigenous manufacturing, Tata Motors Group, India’s leading producer of commercial and passenger vehicles, on Saturday held the groundbreaking ceremony of its new, world-class production facility to manufacture cars and SUVs, at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu.

This manufacturing facility will produce next-gen vehicles for Tata Motors and JLR. The internationally benchmarked plant will cater to requirements of both Indian and international markets.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors.
 

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin, said, “Tata Group is renowned for its contribution to nation building. It has a deep, historic relationship with Tamil Nadu with many of its manufacturing plants successfully operating in our state for the past several years. We welcome Tata Motors, an auto manufacturer of global scale, for setting up its newest manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, Ranipet.”

This advanced, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility has the potential to create over 5,000 employment opportunities (direct and indirect) and contribute towards building future ready skills amongst the local communities in and around the plant. In addition, the plant will be guided by principles of sustainability and use 100% renewable energy for running operations. 

Chandrasekaran said, “We are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles. Tamil Nadu is a leading industrial state with progressive policies and an established automotive hub with qualified and talented workforce. Several Tata Group companies have been successfully operating from here. We now intend to build our advanced vehicle manufacturing plant here using cutting-edge manufacturing technology and world-class sustainability practices. Our endeavour will be to have a high share of women employees across levels, in line with our focus towards greater empowerment of women.”

Tata Motors Group intends to invest Rs 9,000 crore in this greenfield manufacturing facility, which has been designed for an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles. Production will begin in a phased manner and progressively increase to reach this capacity over the next five to seven years. 


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

