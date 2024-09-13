Business Standard
NLCIL to invest Rs 50,000 cr to ramp up renewable capacity to 10.11 GW

India is committed to a low-carbon emission path while pursuing its development goals, as pledged at COP 26

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Lignite-to-power producer NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) will invest around Rs 50,000 crore to ramp up its renewable energy capacity from 1.43 GW to 10.11 GW.
NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NLCIL, is established with special focus on renewable energy generation, an official statement said on Friday.
"NLCIL aims to achieve a renewable energy (RE) portfolio mix of 50 per cent of its total planned capacity, increasing its RE capacity from 1.43 GW to 10.11 GW.
"The above plan entails an investment of Rs 50,000 crore (approx) in renewable portfolio, which will support India's RE target and contribute to the broader aim of achieving 'net zero' emissions by 2070," the statement said.
 
India is committed to a low-carbon emission path while pursuing its development goals, as pledged at COP 26.
NIGEL aims to expand its portfolio by participating in competitive bidding and exploring emerging opportunities in the green energy sector. Currently, 2 GW of renewable energy assets are under implementation.

This expansion will reduce the country's dependence on conventional energy sources, diversify energy generation, and lower coal import.
Additionally, it will help ensure round-the-clock power supply across the country.
NLCIL envisages to increase the share of renewable energy from 50 per cent by 2030 to 77 per cent by 2047 in its energy generation portfolio, enabling the company to achieve net zero by 2070.
With a much changed energy landscape beyond 2030, NLCIL foresees no new thermal power capacity addition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

