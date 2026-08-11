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Home / Companies / News / No evidence of data breach, impact on clients after hacker claim: HCLTech

No evidence of data breach, impact on clients after hacker claim: HCLTech

IT services major says potentially exposed employee data may be limited and several years old; further investigation is underway and material findings will be reported

hcltech

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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A day after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it received threat-intelligence alerts alleging a possible breach of certain employee information, India’s third-largest IT services player HCLTech said there was no evidence of a breach in its systems or any impact on clients.
 
The company, however, said that the aforesaid data may be limited and date back a few years. “There is no evidence of breach to the Company’s systems or engagement with any of the Company’s clients,” said the company in a regulatory filing.
 
HCLTech further added that it is undertaking further investigation, and any material findings in this regard will be reported. “The company considers cyber security as its top priority and remains committed to protecting the information entrusted to it,” said the company.
 
 
As in the case of TCS, a hacker group had made a claim of potential exposure of limited data elements related to HCLTech employees.
 

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Topics : HCLTech Data breach cybersecurity TCS

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:31 PM IST