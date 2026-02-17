Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NPCIL reconnects Tarapur Atomic Power Station's Unit-1 to power grid

NPCIL reconnects Tarapur Atomic Power Station's Unit-1 to power grid

An official release issued by the NPCIL said the life-extension activities were executed under "stringent regulatory oversight" and align with global nuclear safety standards

NPC signs agreement with French utility EDF for 6 ERP reactors in Jaitapur

The NPCIL also confirmed that similar renovation activities for Unit-2 are in an

Press Trust of India Palghar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced the successful reconnection of Tarapur Atomic Power Station's Unit-1 (TAPS-1) to the electricity grid following a landmark life-extension programme.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the country's oldest nuclear facility, which has undergone extensive renovation and modernisation to ensure long-term operational reliability, the NPCIL said on Monday.

An official release issued by the NPCIL said the life-extension activities were executed under "stringent regulatory oversight" and align with global nuclear safety standards.

"The successful completion of such complex activities in this reactor type reflects NPCIL's engineering excellence and strong Renovation and Modernisation capability," it said, noting that TAPS-1 and its twin Unit-2 are currently the oldest reactors in operation globally.

 

The comprehensive upgrade involved high-end engineering interventions to enhance safety margins.

The NPCIL also confirmed that similar renovation activities for Unit-2 are in an "advanced stage of completion." The second unit is expected to be reconnected to the grid shortly.

Commissioned in 1969, TAPS-1 and 2 were Asia's first nuclear power reactors outside the erstwhile Soviet Union. Over more than five decades of service, the twin units have: Generated over 1,00,000 million units of clean electricity, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

adani, adani group

Adani commits $100 bn to build AI-ready, renewable-powered data centres

Nandan Nilekani

AI to reshape tech careers, coding won't stay core: Nandan Nilekani

e VITARA

Maruti Suzuki launches its first EV with battery rental scheme

Infosys

Infosys reveals AI accounted 5.5% of its revenue share in Dec quarter

Infosys

Infosys partners with Anthropic for AI solutions with focus on agentic AI

Topics : nuclear power NPCIL Company News energy sector Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayAI Impact on News MediaPOCO X8 ProGaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance