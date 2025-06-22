Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / NTPC begins commercial supply from 52 MW unit of Nokh solar project

NTPC begins commercial supply from 52 MW unit of Nokh solar project

The first part capacity of 193 MW started commercial operation on June 9, 2025, according to a regulatory filing

NTPC

With this, the total standalone and group commercial capacity has now become 60,318 MW & 81,420 MW respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said that the 245 MW power capacity at Plot-3 of Nokh solar PV in Rajasthan has become fully operational with the start of commercial electricity supply from the second and last part of 52 MW.

The first part capacity of 193 MW started commercial operation on June 9, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Consequent upon successful commissioning, the second and last part capacity of 52 MW out of 245 MW capacity at Plot-3 of NTPC's Nokh Solar PV Project (3x245MW), Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 hours of June 22, 2025, the filing stated.

 

With this, the total standalone and group commercial capacity has now become 60,318 MW & 81,420 MW respectively, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

