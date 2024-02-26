NTPC crosses 100 million tonne coal production mark from captive mines

NML is targeting 100 MT coal production per annum by 2030

State-owned NTPC on Monday said it has crossed 100 million tonne (MT) coal production mark from its captive mines.

The milestone was achieved on February 25, 2024, NTPC said in a statement.

"Coal mining subsidiary NTPC Mining Ltd (NML) has produced 100.04 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) of coal since coal production started in its first coal mine Pakri Barwadih on January 1, 2017," the company said.

While the first 50 MT coal production was achieved in 1,995 days on June 19, 2022, the next 50 MT coal production was achieved in 617 days only, NTPC said.

The coal production from its captive mines contributes to NTPC's fuel security and ensuring efficient supply, it said.

NTPC Mining Ltd has five operational captive coal mines namely Pakri Barwadih, Chatti Bariatu and Kerandari Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

NTPC, under Ministry of Power, is the country's largest power generation company.