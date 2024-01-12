Sensex (    %)
                        
NTPC Green Energy signs 2 pacts for green hydrogen projects in Gujarat

NTPC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Friday announced the signing of two initial pacts for the development of green hydrogen projects in Gujarat.
The NTPC's arm signed the Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GSPC) and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL)

These pacts were signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar.
In a statement, NTPC said the pact with GSPC is for the blending of green hydrogen in the gas networks of GSPC and green hydrogen mobility by setting up of green hydrogen fuelling stations in Gujarat.
The MoU with GPPL aims to develop green hydrogen ecosystem, including production of Green Ammonia at the land provided by GPPL for export and domestic market, according to the statement.
NGEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC with an operational capacity of over 3.4 GW and 26 GW in pipeline, including 7 GW under implementation.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

