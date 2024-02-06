Sensex (    %)
                        
NTPC plans to take green energy arm public in FY24-25, says official

The state utility also plans to add 4 to 5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power and 3 GW of coal-fired power capacity during the same period, said the executive

NTPC

NTPC's capital expenditures in FY2024/2025 are expected to reach Rs 30,000 crore ($3.61 billion), of which Rs 22,000 crore will be raised through loans and green bonds

Reuters QUITOL, India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd expects its green energy arm to go public in the fiscal year ending in March 2025, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.
The state utility also plans to add 4 to 5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power and 3 GW of coal-fired power capacity during the same period, said the executive, who declined to be identified as the information has not been made public yet.
NTPC's capital expenditures in FY2024/2025 are expected to reach Rs 30,000 crore ($3.61 billion), of which Rs 22,000 crore will be raised through loans and green bonds, the official said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference in Goa.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

