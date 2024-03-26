Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NTPC signs aggrement with Japan's JBIC for Rs 1,650 crore funding

The agreements have been signed for a JPY 15 billion loan each for NTPC Ltd and NTPC Renewables Energy Ltd (NREL), it added

NTPC

The loan proceeds shall be utilized by NREL for funding its capex for renewable energy projects which would facilitate its mission for providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with a Japanese agency for sourcing foreign currency loans of USD 200 million (JPY 30 billion or around Rs 1,650 crore).
Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), a government policy-based financial institution, will provide 60 per cent of the facility amount and the balance amount will be provided by other commercial banks under JBIC guarantee, a statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The agreements have been signed for a JPY 15 billion loan each for NTPC Ltd and NTPC Renewables Energy Ltd (NREL), it added.
The facility has been extended under JBIC's initiative entitled Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environment preservation' (GREEN) for projects which ensure the conservation of the global environment..
The loan proceeds shall be utilized by NTPC for funding part of its capex requirements for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) which substantially reduces the SOx emission in the flue gases of thermal power stations and is a positive step towards environmental sustainability, it stated.
This is the second loan for NTPC under JBIC's GREEN operations in India.
The loan proceeds shall be utilized by NREL for funding its capex for renewable energy projects which would facilitate its mission for providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.

Also Read

RRB NTPC Notification 2024: All about Non-Technical Popular Category posts

This state-run power generation large-cap has zoomed 102% so far in FY24

Banks like Bank of India, HDFC offer lowest home loan interest rates

NIIF launches $600 mn India-Japan bilateral fund in collaboration with JBIC

Indian Oil to invest Rs 1,660 cr in exchange for 50% stake in JV with NTPC

Sanofi, Cipla join hands to expand reach of CNS portfolio in India

Adani Power gets CCI's approval to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power

RBI imposes Rs 59.90 lakh fine on Nashik's Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank

ED attaches Rs 124 crore worth assets in probe against Religare Finvest

Wipro GE Healthcare to invest Rs 8K crore to 'Make in India for the World'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NTPC Japan fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon