Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nvidia, Alphabet lead market cap surge in March driven by AI enthusiasm

Nvidia's market cap soared to $2.25 trillion at March-end, up 14% from February, while Alphabet's rose 9% to $1.8 trillion

Nvidia, Developers,

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia Corp and Alphabet Inc saw the biggest jump in their market capitalisation in March, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm and anticipation for new products and expansion plans.
 
Nvidia's market cap soared to $2.25 trillion at March-end, up 14% from February, while Alphabet's rose 9% to $1.8 trillion.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nvidia's shares saw an upswing last month as the company announced its latest flagship AI processor is slated for release later this year, while Alphabet's shares got a lift from reports of Apple's interest in integrating Google's Gemini AI engine into the iPhone.
 
The AI-driven market optimism also lifted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). TSMC's market cap jumped about 12% to $632.5 billion.
 
Conversely, Tesla Inc faced the largest market cap drop, falling about 13% to $559.8 billion amid demand concerns, rising competition, and scrutiny over CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package.
 
Apple Inc experienced a decline, with its market cap dropping 5.1% to $2.65 trillion, amid slowing iPhone sales and a recent $2 billion fine from European regulators for antitrust violations.
 
Overall, major tech firms have experienced significant market gains this year. So far in 2024, Nvidia, Meta Platforms , and TSMC's market caps have risen 81.8%, 42%, and 26%, respectively.
 
"For investors with excessive exposure to large-cap tech names and looking to diversify beyond the sector, we see opportunities in US small-caps and select European small- and mid-cap stocks," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
 
"We think their performance should approach that of their large-cap peers amid a supportive macro backdrop, and we see value in adding them in portfolios."

Also Read

Nvidia's AI tools to let developers create unique gameplay for every player

Nvidia market rally: What's behind the US-based company's bull run?

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Disney to start cracking down on password-sharing from June: CEO Bob Iger

Bandhan Mutual Fund announces launch of the Bandhan Innovation Fund

Vistara cancels flights on Thu; efforts continue to address pilots' issues

Education loan financier HDFC Credila to raise Rs 2,700 cr in fresh equity

'Bonded labourers': Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara pilots

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Nvidia Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon