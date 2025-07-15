Oberoi-led consortium to acquire Hotel Horizon for ₹919 crore in Mumbai

A consortium led by Mumbai-based real estate developer Oberoi Realty will pay ₹919 crore to the lenders of Hotel Horizon Private Limited, a bankrupt hospitality firm.
The resolution plan submitted by the consortium of Oberoi Realty, Shree Naman Developers and JM Financial Properties & Holdings in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Hotel Horizon Private Limited (HHPL) was approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of HHPL on 14 July 2025.
The resolution professional, acting under the instructions of and authorisation from the CoC, has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) declaring the selection of the consortium as the successful resolution applicant, Oberoi Realty noted.
The resolution plan provides for payment of an amount of ₹919 crore, along with any additional amounts that may become payable to comply with applicable laws, to various creditors in full and final settlement of their outstanding claims against HHPL (including the unpaid CIRP costs).
HHPL holds land measuring 7,500 square metres, overlooking the Arabian Sea and situated at Juhu, a premium residential micro market in Mumbai known for its high-end real estate.
The average property prices in Juhu during the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25) stood at ₹71,597 per square foot, compared to ₹71,106 per square foot in Q1 CY24, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm.
The resolution plan will be implemented through either the consortium or a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be incorporated by the consortium.
The plan will be executed as per the terms of the resolution plan, LoI and the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, approving the resolution.
Additionally, HHPL is a Mumbai-registered company incorporated in December 1968. The company operated camping sites and other forms of short-stay accommodation. Its authorised share capital was ₹20 crore, and its paid-up capital was ₹7 crore.