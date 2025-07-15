Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oberoi-led consortium to acquire Hotel Horizon for ₹919 crore in Mumbai

Oberoi-led consortium to acquire Hotel Horizon for ₹919 crore in Mumbai

Oberoi Realty, JM Financial and Shree Naman Developers will acquire Juhu-based Hotel Horizon under a ₹919 crore insolvency plan approved by the creditors' panel

Oberoi Realty

The resolution plan will be implemented through either the consortium or a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be incorporated by the consortium | Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A consortium led by Mumbai-based real estate developer Oberoi Realty will pay ₹919 crore to the lenders of Hotel Horizon Private Limited, a bankrupt hospitality firm.
 
The resolution plan submitted by the consortium of Oberoi Realty, Shree Naman Developers and JM Financial Properties & Holdings in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Hotel Horizon Private Limited (HHPL) was approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of HHPL on 14 July 2025.
 
The resolution professional, acting under the instructions of and authorisation from the CoC, has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) declaring the selection of the consortium as the successful resolution applicant, Oberoi Realty noted. 
 
 
The resolution plan provides for payment of an amount of ₹919 crore, along with any additional amounts that may become payable to comply with applicable laws, to various creditors in full and final settlement of their outstanding claims against HHPL (including the unpaid CIRP costs).

Also Read

share market, trading

Bharti Airtel, Polycab: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL picks these stocks to buy

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 45% to ₹433.2 crore

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Profit down 45% to Rs 433 cr on lower income

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

DLF, Sobha: Realty stocks down up to 50% this year; time to buy or wait?

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Oberoi Realty, Sobha: Nifty Realty falls 4%; What's worrying investors?

 
HHPL holds land measuring 7,500 square metres, overlooking the Arabian Sea and situated at Juhu, a premium residential micro market in Mumbai known for its high-end real estate.
 
The average property prices in Juhu during the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25) stood at ₹71,597 per square foot, compared to ₹71,106 per square foot in Q1 CY24, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm. 
The resolution plan will be implemented through either the consortium or a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be incorporated by the consortium.
 
The plan will be executed as per the terms of the resolution plan, LoI and the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, approving the resolution.
 
Additionally, HHPL is a Mumbai-registered company incorporated in December 1968. The company operated camping sites and other forms of short-stay accommodation. Its authorised share capital was ₹20 crore, and its paid-up capital was ₹7 crore.

More From This Section

Hemant Rupani, HCCB

Hemant Rupani named CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages effective Sept 8

HIV Aids

Aurobindo Pharma to manufacture, supply long acting HIV treatment drug

TCS

TCS maintains 100% variable pay for 70% of staff in Q1 despite slowdown

HCL Tech

HCLTech Q1 results: Net profit slips 10% to ₹3,843 cr, revenue up 8.2%

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla on trial in Florida over fatal crash linked to autopilot system

Topics : Oberoi Realty Oberoi group JM Financial hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon