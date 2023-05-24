Oil India Q4 net up 9.7% to Rs 1,789 cr; sees double-digit revenue growth

Oil India on Wednesday reported a nearly 9.7 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,788.28 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 as compared to Rs 1,630 crore a year-ago period.

The state-owned oil compnay also witnessed double-digit growth in revenue driven by the natural gas business.

Profit for the full year of 2022-23 rose 75 percent to Rs 6,810 crore from Rs 3,887 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, annual overall revenue climbed 60 percent to Rs 23,273 crore from 14,530 crore.

Sequentially, the company's quarterly net profit rose 2.4 per cent. In the previous quarter, profit after tax had stood at Rs 1,746.10 crore.