Oil India Q4 net up 9.7% to Rs 1,789 cr; sees double-digit revenue growth

Oil India on Wednesday reported a nearly 9.7 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,788.28 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 as compared to Rs 1,630 crore a year-ago period.
The state-owned oil compnay also witnessed double-digit growth in revenue driven by the natural gas business.
Sequentially, the company's quarterly net profit rose 2.4 per cent. In the previous quarter, profit after tax had stood at Rs 1,746.10 crore.
Profit for the full year of 2022-23 rose 75 percent to Rs 6,810 crore from Rs 3,887 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, annual overall revenue climbed 60 percent to Rs 23,273 crore from 14,530 crore.
Operational revenue rose 26.15 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 5,649.65 crore in Q4FY23.
Oil India also declared a final dividend for FY23. Oil India's board of directors announced a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share having a face value of Rs 10 each for FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend is 55 per cent.
Also Read
Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?
Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood
Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts
Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners
India's crude import basket at 10-month low but pump prices to remain high
Sundaram Finance Holdings net profit surges 48% in FY23 to Rs 237 crore
Trident Ltd net profit falls 28% to Rs 130.66 cr in March quarter
LIC Q4 net rises fivefold to Rs 13,421 cr, net premium income dips 8.3%
Nykaa Q4 earnings slip 72% to Rs 2.4 crore, even as revenue rises 34%
LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr
The final dividend is in addition to Rs 14.50 per equity share dividend paid earlier in the financial year.
Oil India
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y