close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Oil India Q4 net up 9.7% to Rs 1,789 cr; sees double-digit revenue growth

Sequentially, the company's quarterly net profit rose 2.4%. In the previous quarter, profit after tax had stood at Rs 1,746.10 crore

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil India on Wednesday reported a nearly 9.7 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,788.28 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 as compared to Rs 1,630 crore a year-ago period.
The state-owned oil compnay also witnessed double-digit growth in revenue driven by the natural gas business.

Sequentially, the company's quarterly net profit rose 2.4 per cent. In the previous quarter, profit after tax had stood at Rs 1,746.10 crore.
Profit for the full year of 2022-23 rose 75 percent to Rs 6,810 crore from Rs 3,887 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, annual overall revenue climbed 60 percent to Rs 23,273 crore from 14,530 crore.

Operational revenue rose 26.15 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 5,649.65 crore in Q4FY23.
Oil India also declared a final dividend for FY23. Oil India's board of directors announced a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share having a face value of Rs 10 each for FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend is 55 per cent.

Also Read

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood

Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

India's crude import basket at 10-month low but pump prices to remain high

Sundaram Finance Holdings net profit surges 48% in FY23 to Rs 237 crore

Trident Ltd net profit falls 28% to Rs 130.66 cr in March quarter

LIC Q4 net rises fivefold to Rs 13,421 cr, net premium income dips 8.3%

Nykaa Q4 earnings slip 72% to Rs 2.4 crore, even as revenue rises 34%

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr


The final dividend is in addition to Rs 14.50 per equity share dividend paid earlier in the financial year.

Oil India

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : OIL India Q4 Results Oil India results

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Oil India Q4 net up 9.7% to Rs 1,789 cr; sees double-digit revenue growth

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Sundaram Finance Holdings net profit surges 48% in FY23 to Rs 237 crore

Sundaram Finance looks to grow AUM beyond Rs 50,000 crore in 3 years
2 min read

CPP Investments' India portfolio crosses $14.77-billion mark: Report

investment, funding
2 min read

Retailers see top line growth on low base in January-March quarter

malls, retailers, retail, shops, brand, clothes, shopping, spending, sale, consumer
4 min read

ACC, Ambuja Cement launch Cement & Concrete Research Development facility

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
1 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read

LIVE: 'Blatant affront to democratic ethos,' NDA slams Oppn's decision

BJP
3 min read
Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon