close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India will be bright shining light for world: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

Agarwal said OYO, which also started in 2014, is also nine years old and the company has witnessed a single ecosystem where India has only moved forward

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oyo

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will be the bright shining light for the world driven by its young people who are "driving startups", hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said on Saturday.

India has become a hub of startups that have created new age services such as Ola ride sharing, OYO rooms and Paytm, which one cannot live without today but were non-existent nine year ago, he said while speaking at a conclave on completion of nine years of the Modi government.

"In my opinion, India will be the bright shining light for the world and driven by of course young people in India who are driving startups...," he said.

Agarwal said OYO, which also started in 2014, is also nine years old and the company has witnessed a single ecosystem where India has only moved forward.

In nine years, he said, India's startup revolution has created around USD 300 billion market cap "out of nothing".

Many young people from smaller towns are today aiming to not only become big entrepreneurs but they are also dreaming to become the biggest global innovators.

Also Read

Infosys announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's retirement from company's board

OYO announces launch of category for highly rated hotels in 70 cities

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal urges companies to hire laid-off employees

PTC India Q4 net profit dips 17.67% to Rs 129 cr on higher expenses

From 350 in 2014 to 90K, Indian startups mushroom amid funding winter

Sun Pharma proposes to acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Go First flights to remain cancelled till May 30, full refund to be issued

Weekend Bites: Adani casts off Hindenburg curse, and demons in Angel Tax

When asked for his advice for the youth, Agarwal asked them to focus on pursuit of excellence and not be discouraged by people who discourage them from working towards their dreams.

Earlier at the conclave in a video message, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that she witnessed a number of transformational initiatives over the last nine years which impacted the lives of people from all sections of society.

The country saw a path breaking and world beating technology during the COVID-19 pandemic that really helped in managing it very effectively, she noted.

"There were over two billion vaccinations that were rolled out to over a billion people in the country, the largest mass vaccination initiative in the world on a digital platform and I was proud as a citizen to see vaccines being sent to other nations," Mazumdar-Shaw stated.

She noted that being a woman entrepreneur and one of the first startup entrepreneurs in the country, it was heartening to see what is happening in the startup ecosystem.

"It is very exciting to see the way the government is supporting the new startups with so many initiatives, making it easier for them to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oyo Indian Economy

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India will be bright shining light for world: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo
2 min read

PTC India Q4 net profit dips 17.67% to Rs 129 cr on higher expenses

PTC India
1 min read

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

From 350 in 2014 to 90K, Indian startups mushroom amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
4 min read

Sun Pharma proposes to acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma
1 min read

Most Popular

Weekend Bites: Adani casts off Hindenburg curse, and demons in Angel Tax

Adani
6 min read

Promoters of the group can't dispose of Vedanta shares, says lender

Vedanta
2 min read

E-com firm Meesho hints at IPO in 2025; focus shifts to generating profits

Meesho app
4 min read

Air India will move to better ticket pricing system in a few mths: MD & CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
3 min read

Varun Beverages briefly becomes 4th largest FMCG by market capitalisation

Varun Beverages
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon