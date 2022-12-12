ONGC to invest Rs 2,150 cr on drilling 53 exploratory wells in Andhra

Ltd proposes to drill 53 exploratory wells in Andhra Pradesh- 50 in Godavari on-Land PML (Petroleum Mining Lease) Block of KG Basin and three in CD-ONHP-2020/1 (OALP-Vi) Block Of Cuddapah basin with an investment outlay of Rs 2,150 crore.

State-Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in a meeting held last month cleared two separate proposals put up by the for environmental clearance.

According to ONGC, it proposes to carry out the onshore exploration of 50 wells during 2021-'28 in Godavari on-land PML block of KG basin in East and West Godavari Districts of AP based on the geological and geophysical studies.

These wells will be converted to development wells and connected to the nearest Early Production System (EPS)/ Gas Collecting Station (GCS) if proved commercially viable, it further said.

"Total of Rs 2,000 crore (approximately Rs 40 crore for each well), said in case of KG basin exploratory wells.

proposes to carry out the prospecting and exploration drilling in the CD-ONHP-2020/1 block of Cuddapah basin falling in Kurnool, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts of AP, it said in another proposal adding based on the geological and geophysical studies the three exploratory locations are planned to be drilled during the period 2021-24.

The estimated project cost for the three wells would be Rs 150 crore and it would take three to five months for exploratory drilling at each well site, ONGC said.

"The Committee after examining the project proposals, presentations, MoEF&CC Notifications & OMs and detailed deliberations, recommended to issue environmental clearance with following additional conditions," the SEIAA said while giving its nod.

The proponent shall have the liability to pay compensation to the farmers and property holders in case of damages due to operation of wells, the committee said as one of the conditions.

ONGC currently produces 4.4 million standard cubic feet of gas and over 700 tonnes of oil from KG Basin per day.

