close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Operations normal now: Alliance Air as pilots call off strike after 2 days

On Monday and Tuesday, around 70-80 pilots went on strike to protest against non-restoration of salaries to the pre-Covid level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Alliance Air

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alliance Air on Wednesday said flight operations have normalised now after a section of pilots, who were on strike for the last two days, resumed work.

On Monday and Tuesday, around 70-80 pilots went on strike to protest against non-restoration of salaries to the pre-COVID level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues.

Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood on Wednesday told PTI that pilots have come back to work.

He also said that negotiations are going on with the pilots regarding the issues raised by them.

In a statement, Alliance Air said flights suffered major disruptions as a section of pilots en masse reported sick in the last two days.

"We are now pleased to inform that the operations have normalised and flights are operating as per schedule," the statement said.

Also Read

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

Air India CEO apologises for urinating incident; crew, pilot de-rostered

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Airlines must look at common services facility to cut costs: Suresh Prabhu

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

India Inc leans on InvITs to reduce debt, generate returns for investors

Airtel gripe vicious, aims to defame our user-friendly tariffs: Jio to Trai

Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 million, bullish on India

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

On Tuesday, sources said the airline has issued notices to the striking pilots and has also asked them to join back for duty.

State-owned Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the now-privatised Air India, has around 200 pilots and operates about 130 flights per day.

A source had said that at least 70 flights were affected due to the strike by the pilots on Tuesday.

Topics : Pilots | Strike | airlines

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon