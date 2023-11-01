close
Honda Cars posts 17% increase in total sales to 13,083 units in October

Domestic sales stood at 9,400 units last month as against 9,543 units a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Honda Cars India on Wednesday posted a 17 per cent increase in total wholesales at 13,083 units in October.
The company had dispatched 11,221 units in the year-ago period, the automaker said in a statement.
Domestic sales stood at 9,400 units last month as against 9,543 units a year ago.
Exports grew to 3,683 units last month as against 1,678 units in October last year, it added.
"There is a strong demand during the festival period with incredible response for our new model Elevate from our customers. We are actively working to meet the strong demand for the model," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.
The City and Amaze models have also maintained their good performance, he added.
"As we near the auspicious celebrations of Dhanteras and Diwali, our dealerships are focusing on maximising deliveries to our esteemed customers," Murata said.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

