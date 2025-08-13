Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Jaguar Land Rover recalls 121,500 SUVs in US over suspension defect

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 121,500 SUVs in US over suspension defect

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says cracked aluminium suspension knuckles in Range Rover models could raise crash risk

Range Rover, JLR, Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover recalls over 121k SUVs in US

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is recalling more than 121,500 vehicles in the United States to address a defect in the front suspension knuckles, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday, according to a report by Reuters.
 

JLR defect raises crash risk, says NHTSA

The recall affects Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models. According to NHTSA, the aluminium front suspension knuckles, which link the front wheels to critical components such as the brake assembly, could crack, potentially increasing the risk of a crash. 
In June, NHTSA launched a preliminary evaluation into 91,856 JLR vehicles over fractured front steering knuckles. The investigation focused on 2014–2017 Range Rover Sport models produced by Jaguar Land Rover North America and aimed to assess the scope, severity and cause of the defect.
 
 

US tariff, JLR revenue drop

JLR, based in the UK, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s Tata Motors. The recall comes at a time when the automaker is grappling with a slowdown in demand and the impact of US tariffs.
 
On Friday, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,003 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26). This was down 62.2 per cent from ₹10,587 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. Compared with the earlier quarter, profit fell 53.2 per cent to ₹8,556 crore. The company cited lower volumes across segments and a decline in JLR’s profits, which were affected by US tariffs.

JLR’s revenue for the quarter declined 9.2 per cent year-on-year to £6.6 billion (about ₹67,320 crore), reflecting reduced wholesale volumes due to tariffs and the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models, the company said.
 

PB Balaji appointed next CEO of JLR

The automaker is also undergoing a leadership change. The company earlier this month announced the appointment of PB Balaji as chief executive officer (CEO), effective November 17, 2025. Balaji, currently group chief financial officer (CFO) of Tata Motors, will succeed Adrian Mardell, who will retire on December 31, 2025, after a 35-year career at the company, including three years as CEO.
 
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors and Tata Sons, thanked Adrian for the stellar turnaround of JLR and for delivering record results, and welcomed Balaji, saying, “I am delighted to appoint Balaji as the incoming CEO. He has been associated with the company for many years and is well aligned with JLR’s strategy. This move will ensure that we continue to accelerate our journey to ‘Reimagine JLR’.” 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

