Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Rohit's men don new jersey ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

IND vs ENG: Rohit's men don new jersey ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Team India new jersey

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav wearing new Team India jersey ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI. Photo: @BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy and India vs England ODI series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled Team India’s brand-new jersey. The much-anticipated reveal took place on Wednesday, igniting enthusiasm among fans and players alike.  Check India vs England 1st ODI live score and match updates here
 
BCCI’s grand reveal on social media
 
Taking to their official media handle, X, the BCCI posted striking images of India’s star cricketers sporting the new kit. The jersey features a bold tricolour gradient on the shoulder blades, a nod to the nation’s pride and resilience. Posing in the fresh attire were cricketing stalwarts Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy. The team exuded confidence and excitement as they embraced this new chapter.   
 

India vs England: The battle begins in Nagpur
 
With the new jersey unveiled, all eyes now turn to the action on the field. The much-anticipated ODI series kicks off at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, where India will look to set the tone against a formidable English side.
 
The second showdown is set for Sunday at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium, while the series finale will unfold at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12.
 
Squad update: One key change
 
India’s squad for the England ODIs remains largely unchanged from the ICC Champions Trophy lineup, with just one adjustment—Varun Chakravarthy steps in for Jasprit Bumrah.
 

India’s squad for the ODI series against England: 

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

