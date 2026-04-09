High Court quashes petition against Mukesh Ambani, RIL; fines complainant

The Orissa High Court has dismissed a complaint filed against Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and its chairman Mukesh Ambani over a defective mobile handset purchased more than 23 years ago, terming the case a “gross abuse of the process of law”.

Why did the court dismiss the case?

In a detailed order, Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi quashed the complaint pending before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Panposh, Rourkela, and set aside the summons issued in January 2026.

The court said the case reflected harassment through repeated criminal proceedings over the same issue, despite earlier rulings.

What was the dispute about?

The case dates back to 2003, when a Rourkela resident subscribed to a Reliance Infocomm telecom scheme by paying ₹501 and alleged that the handset supplied by a local dealer was defective and services were inadequate.

Over the years, the complainant filed multiple criminal cases against Ambani and related entities.

What is the litigation history?

Complaints filed in 2003 and 2004 were quashed by the high court

The Supreme Court dismissed challenges to those orders in 2007

A 2016 case proceeded only against a local dealer

Attempts to add Ambani as an accused were rejected earlier

Despite this, a fresh complaint was filed in 2025, leading to new summons.

What did the court say on criminal liability?

The court reiterated that criminal liability is personal and cannot be imposed on company officials without direct involvement.

“The complaint contained no allegation of Ambani’s direct involvement… merely being chairman… was insufficient to attract criminal liability,” the order noted.

It also observed that Reliance Industries had no connection with the telecom entities involved in the original transaction.

What did the court say on misuse of law?

The court criticised the repeated filings, stating that successive complaints on identical facts amount to abuse of process.

It also highlighted the “incongruity” of summoning the head of a large corporate group over a low-value consumer dispute.

Justice Panigrahi remarked that accepting such an approach could lead to absurd outcomes, such as summoning ministers for routine service failures.

What action was taken against the complainant?

The court imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the complainant, directing that it be deposited with the Juvenile Justice Fund of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority within four weeks.

What did the court say about the lower court?

The high court also censured the SDJM for issuing summons without adequate scrutiny.

“Issuance of summons is a serious judicial act requiring application of mind,” the court said, adding that basic inquiry into prior proceedings could have revealed the case’s history.

What is the final outcome?

The high court quashed the complaint (ICC Case No. 27 of 2025) and discharged Reliance Industries and Ambani from further proceedings.

“A sense of grievance… does not entitle a person to weaponise the criminal law,” the court observed.