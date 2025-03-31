Monday, March 31, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / OYO expects 60% jump in Q4 revenue at Rs 2,100 crore: Ritesh Agarwal

OYO expects 60% jump in Q4 revenue at Rs 2,100 crore: Ritesh Agarwal

OYO Founder and CEO informed the company's top leadership that the sharp jump in Q4 revenue highlights the company's ability to drive sustainable, profitable growth

Ritesh Agarwal Founder and group CEO, OYO

OYO expects Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,100 crore and EBITDA Rs 2,000 crore for FY26.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global travel tech platform OYO expects to register over 60 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue for the fourth quarter ending March at Rs 2,100 crore, Founder Ritesh Agarwal told the senior leadership on Monday.

The OYO Founder and CEO informed the company's top leadership that the sharp jump in Q4 revenue highlights the company's ability to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

"We are on track to register over 60 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in Q4 FY25, reaching over Rs 2,100 crore. This marks a significant milestone and highlights our ability to drive sustainable, profitable growth. A key contributor to this performance has been the successful integration of G6 Hospitality, adding Rs 275 crore to our revenue," Agarwal said in the email sent to OYO's senior leadership, seen by PTI.

 

Even without G6, its revenue stands strong at Rs 1,886 crore, demonstrating robust organic growth of 42 per cent, Agarwal said.

G6 Hospitality, acquired by OYO from Blackstone in 2024, is a leading economy lodging franchisor, operating nearly 1,500 locations in the United States and Canada under the well-known Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.

Also Read

Oyo hotel

Oyo plans to expand 'SUNDAY Hotels' to 100 properties globally by FY26

Oyo hotel

OYO elevates Sonal Sinha as CEO of newly-acquired G6 Hospitality

Oyo founder, Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo speeds up IPO plans as Ritesh Agarwal's debt repayment date looms

Oyo founder, Ritesh Agarwal

OYO estimates Rs 1,100 cr PAT, Rs 2K cr Ebitda for FY26: Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal explains why he cleans hotel washrooms

OYO expects Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,100 crore and EBITDA Rs 2,000 crore for FY26.

In Q3 FY25, the company's revenue stood at Rs 1,636 crore, recording 26 per cent year-on-year growth from Rs 1,296 crore in Q3 FY24, according to provisional figures.

Notably, OYO's revenue growth in FY25 is a departure from the flat topline growth in the previous fiscal year. The company had recorded a PAT of Rs 166 crore in Q3 FY25.

The Gross Booking Value (GBV) reached Rs 3,772 crore during the third quarter, over 50 per cent rise from Rs 2,510 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company's growth was primarily driven by strong performance in its core markets of India and the United States, while emerging markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East also contributed significantly.

OYO's strategic initiatives include India premiumization efforts, along with the acquisitions of G6 Hospitality and CheckMyGuest, among others.

Global Rating agency Moody's has upgraded OYO's rating to B2 from B3, and maintained the stable outlook. It also estimates that OYO's EBITDA will reach USD 200 million in FY25-26, which will be its first full year of earnings from the newly acquired businesses.

The Q4 FY25 financial figures are provisional and subject to adjustments, which will be finalized in subsequent periods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bosch

Bosch receives over Rs 20 crore tax demand notice from Income Tax dept

Bajaj

Bajaj hits record sales of over 26,000 vehicles in single day on Gudi Padwa

Shibashish Roy, Croma

Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as new CEO and MD, effective April 1

Primark

UK's Primark boss Paul Marchant resigns after 'error of judgement'

PremiumMalls, Mumbai malls

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select's mall play: To double count in 3-4 years

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes Oyo Q4 Results hotel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon