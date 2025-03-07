Friday, March 07, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / OYO elevates Sonal Sinha as CEO of newly-acquired G6 Hospitality

OYO elevates Sonal Sinha as CEO of newly-acquired G6 Hospitality

The acquisition, which was completed in December last year, added 1,500 franchised hotels across the US and Canada to OYO's portfolio

Oyo hotel

OYO said its Chief Growth Officer Kavikrut is transitioning from his role at the company and taking over as CEO of T-Hub | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global travel-tech unicorn OYO on Friday announced the appointment of Sonal Sinha as Chief Executive Officer of G6 Hospitality, the American motel firm it recently acquired from Blackstone Real Estate.

The acquisition, which was completed in December last year, added 1,500 franchised hotels across the US and Canada to OYO's portfolio, significantly expanding its North American presence. According to OYO, the combined entity is projected to generate a gross booking value of approximately $3 billion, with G6 Hospitality, which operates the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, contributing $1.7 billion.

The integration of G6's portfolio with OYO's existing operations is expected to create significant synergies and accelerate growth across international markets, the company stated.

 

"Sonal has been instrumental in driving OYO's international business to new heights," said OYO Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal.

"His deep understanding of our operations and proven track record of enhancing business performance make him the ideal leader to spearhead G6 Hospitality while maintaining the strong momentum of our global business," Agarwal added.

Also Read

Oyo founder, Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo speeds up IPO plans as Ritesh Agarwal's debt repayment date looms

Oyo founder, Ritesh Agarwal

OYO estimates Rs 1,100 cr PAT, Rs 2K cr Ebitda for FY26: Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal explains why he cleans hotel washrooms

Oyo hotel

Oyo-owned European holiday home brand 'DanCenter' debuts in India

Q3 result

OYO Q3 results: PAT rises nearly 6 times to Rs 166 cr, revenue up 31%

A chartered accountant by education, Sonal joined OYO in 2015.

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, International Business, he led initiatives to enhance business margins and established critical frameworks for financial controls, including tax, accounting, and reconciliation, OYO said.

He will continue to report to Gautam Swaroop, CEO -- International, OYO.

Meanwhile, OYO said its Chief Growth Officer Kavikrut is transitioning from his role at the company and taking over as CEO of T-Hub, India's largest incubator and Telangana state's dedicated centre for growing the startup ecosystem.

"Having been with us since our early startup days, Kavikrut has helped shape our culture and growth trajectory through both challenging times and periods of great success. His vision and leadership have left a mark, and while we'll miss his presence, I am delighted that he has chosen to pursue a role that will add immense value to Telangana and India's tech and startup ecosystem," Agarwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani

Women envoys hail diverse workforce at Adani's clean energy, other projects

gavel law cases

HC directs Ananda Vikatan to remove offending caricature depicting PM Modi

money, invest, funds

Knowledge Realty posts Rs 1,632 cr NOI in H1 FY25, set to be largest REIT

SN Subrahmanyan

L&T offers one-day menstrual leave for women employees in parent group

Sachin Bansal

Top talent moving to the US: Sachin Bansal on India's brain drain

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes Oyo hotel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon